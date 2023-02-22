A Major Publication Calls This Amazing Hotel New Jersey’s Most Romantic

Now that we are seeing the light at the end of the winter tunnel, many New Jersey residents are thinking about getting away for a little romance, and a major publication says it knows the most romantic hotel in the whole state.

There are so many truly romantic places to stay here in the Garden State. We are, after all, the home of the Jersey Shore, so an amazing hotel overlooking the ocean sounds like it would make a good candidate for the most romantic hotel in the state.

Then again, there are awesome hotels in the Garden State with a different type of view. We're talking about the ones overlooking the New York skyline, and that's also some pretty romantic stuff.

And, we can't forget the romance that the entire town of Cape May brings you, with the most amazing, and very romantic B&Bs all over that amazing town.

Clearly, there are many romantic possibilities when it comes to romantic hotels in New Jersey, but when Reader's Digest chooses its favorite, we all take notice and listen very closely.

After all, we're talking about one of the most respected publications in the country here. So, which New Jersey hotel did the experts there choose as the most romantic in the state?

Their choice came as a bit of a surprise to us, although we absolutely don't disagree with the choice. They say that the Borgata in Atlantic City is the most romantic hotel in New Jersey.

So, take some time for a little romance and head to one of the best places Atlantic City has to offer for a romantic getaway.

