Would You Be Prepared To Go To New Jersey’s Wildest Place?

Summer is coming, so New Jersey, especially the Jersey Shore is about to get wild. But that's not the kind of wild we're talking about this time around. What do you think the wildest place in New Jersey is?

Photo by Diogo Fagundes on Unsplash Photo by Diogo Fagundes on Unsplash loading...

When I first found out that Espresso was putting together a list of the wildest places in each state, I had a completely different idea of what they meant.

I thought for sure they were discussing the kind of wild that all New Jersey young adults experience here in the Garden State.

Photo by Luca Iaconelli on Unsplash Photo by Luca Iaconelli on Unsplash loading...

I was imagining a wild Friday night at the Headliner, or a big beach party in Belmar. I was thinking about a visit to the New Jersey town that has wild right there in its name. Of course, we're talking about the legendary Jersey Shore town of Wildwood.

I also had thoughts of the wild sound of the ringing bells and spinning wheels of the casinos in the great casinos of Atlantic City.

Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash loading...

But, as I said earlier, that is not the kind of wild being discussed here. When these experts talk about the wild, they are referring to wildlife, nature, peace, and serenity. A place that is one with the Earth.

The "wildest place" is really the place in New Jersey that seems like the most untouched spot in the state. The place where we can really appreciate wildlife at its finest, and the place in the Garden State chosen by these experts is the gorgeous Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Oceanville.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It is almost 48,000 acres of southern New Jersey Coastal Habitat and is a crucial place for migrating birds. It's located at 800 Great Creek Rd. and is absolutely worth a visit.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit