Bed Bath &#038; Beyond Reopening Within Another Retail Store in Princeton, NJ

Bed Bath & Beyond Reopening Within Another Retail Store in Princeton, NJ

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Great news if you've missed Bed Bath & Beyond. It's reopening in the Princeton area, well, sort of.

The Container Store and Bed Bath & Beyond are combining stores

According to a Bed Bath & Beyond press release, the store has joined forces with another big retailer for a new concept store, the shop-in-shop format, which has been catching on lately (Party City has reopened within Staples). Get ready for the newly imagined store combining Bed Bath & Beyond and The Container Store.

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The Container Store/Bed Bath & Beyond
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The Container Store/Bed Bath & Beyond will be next to Lowe's in Princeton

The revamped store will be where The Container Store currently is, in the Square at West Windsor shopping center on Route 1 North, where Lowe's and Trader Joe's.

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The Container Store announced recently that it has kicked off a "store changing" event. There's a sale going on, as it streamlines brands and products to make room for Bed Bath & Beyond products.

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Jen Pape, Senior Vice President of Stores at The Container Store said in a statement, "We are actively reshaping our stores to make room for what’s next. By streamlining select categories today, we’re creating the space and flexibility needed to introduce Bed Bath & Beyond products and deliver a more complete home experience for our customers.”

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The transformation to the new shop-in-shop will begin in May

The transformation to the new shop-in-shop format will begin this month (May). When it is complete, the reimagined store will, "combine The Container Store’s organizing solutions, in-home services and expertise with an expanded home assortment and complementary offerings from Bed Bath & Beyond."

In New Jersey, other combined The Container Store/Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be in Bound Brook, Cherry Hill, Livingston, and Paramus. For more information, click here. 

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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

 

Filed Under: princeton, The Container Store, West Windsor
Categories: Articles, Chris & the Crew, Local News, Mercer County, New Jersey, Shopping

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