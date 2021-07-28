New Jersey officials are officially recommending that all residents of the state wear masks when they're in public places indoors. This is regardless of their vaccination status against the COVID-19 virus. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer midday Wednesday.

Governor Murphy and the state's Health Commissioner Persichilli issued a statement urging New Jerseyans to wear masks indoors.

New Jersey's decision comes one day after the CDC updated its guidance to strongly encourage masks be worn in places where the COVID-19 virus is rapidly spreading.

Per the CDC's guidance this currently would affect eight counties, including Burlington, Monmouth and Ocean County. However, it appears as if the state is opting for a statewide call for masking vs a county by county announcement.

"Following yesterday’s announcement by the CDC regarding masking, Commissioner Persichilli and I strongly recommend that both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents wear masks in indoor settings when there is increased risk," Murphy said on Wednesday.

Governor Murphy says the Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing a concerning spike in the numbers, but he is hopeful given the state's high vaccination rate. He does, however, note that stronger measures may be taken.

"Should our numbers reach those levels, we reserve the right to take more drastic action, including a statewide mask mandate," Murphy says. "Given where our metrics are now, we feel the best course of action is to strongly encourage every New Jerseyan, and every visitor to our state, to take personal responsibility and mask up indoors when prudent."