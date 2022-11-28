The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!
Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?
Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are all some of my favorite Holiday activities.
In my house, we always start Christmas festivities the weekend after Thanksgiving.
It starts with some Black Friday Shopping followed by putting up my parent's Christmas tree, putting lights on the house, and of course, we make a ton of cookies.
If you're looking to maybe try something different this year for the Holiday season, you may want to check out what's being called the best "old-fashioned" Christmas town in New Jersey.
The downtown area of this town gets decorated for a traditional Christmas which makes for a really fun experience for shoppers.
On top of that, that town does a month-long celebration that incorporates different events throughout December.
There's a Santa Run which I've always thought looked like a blast.
The town also hosts Santa and Mrs. Claus who come into town via train and each year the town has a live nativity scene.
The big draw is the town's Christmas House Tour.
The historic homes that fill this little town are decked to the nines for Christmas, and each year residents and visitors alike can take in all of the beautiful homes.
Each house is a little different, and homeowners mix it up each year so each year it's like a brand new tour.
What Town In New Jersey Was Voted As The Best Traditional Christmas Town?
My first thought would have been Cape May, it has amazing victorian houses, a quaint downtown shopping area, and the streets are lined with lights.
However, Only in Your State reports that a small rural town in Salem County, New Jersey has the best traditional Christmas.
Woodstown New Jersey is home to some amazing traditional Christmas events and could make the perfect holiday day trip for you and your family.
Here's a schedule for Woodstown's holiday celebrations.