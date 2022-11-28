This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!

Get our free mobile app

Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?

Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are all some of my favorite Holiday activities.

Photo by Ignacio R on Unsplash Photo by Ignacio R on Unsplash loading...

In my house, we always start Christmas festivities the weekend after Thanksgiving.

It starts with some Black Friday Shopping followed by putting up my parent's Christmas tree, putting lights on the house, and of course, we make a ton of cookies.

If you're looking to maybe try something different this year for the Holiday season, you may want to check out what's being called the best "old-fashioned" Christmas town in New Jersey.

The downtown area of this town gets decorated for a traditional Christmas which makes for a really fun experience for shoppers.

On top of that, that town does a month-long celebration that incorporates different events throughout December.

There's a Santa Run which I've always thought looked like a blast.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash loading...

The town also hosts Santa and Mrs. Claus who come into town via train and each year the town has a live nativity scene.

The big draw is the town's Christmas House Tour.

The historic homes that fill this little town are decked to the nines for Christmas, and each year residents and visitors alike can take in all of the beautiful homes.

Each house is a little different, and homeowners mix it up each year so each year it's like a brand new tour.

Photo by Juliana Malta on Unsplash Photo by Juliana Malta on Unsplash loading...

What Town In New Jersey Was Voted As The Best Traditional Christmas Town?

My first thought would have been Cape May, it has amazing victorian houses, a quaint downtown shopping area, and the streets are lined with lights.

However, Only in Your State reports that a small rural town in Salem County, New Jersey has the best traditional Christmas.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Woodstown New Jersey is home to some amazing traditional Christmas events and could make the perfect holiday day trip for you and your family.

Here's a schedule for Woodstown's holiday celebrations.

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2022 holiday season More details and locations will be added as the holiday season progresses, so please check back often for updates. Malls are listed in alphabetical order.