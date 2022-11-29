Hey NJ Pickup Truck Drivers! It’s Time to Stop Doing This.

I know I'm not the only one who's experienced this MANY times driving on New Jersey roads.

Let's say you're driving on I-95 going 80 mph in the left lane in a 65 mph zone. Pretty normal behavior for New Jersey. You're going with the flow of traffic. And then all of a sudden, a HUGE Dodge Ram, Ford F-150, Nissan Titan, (insert other muscle-y, Autobot pickup truck names here) speeds right up to within a couple feet of your bumper.

They have bright beams you can see from outer space. And they aggressively and unrelentingly ride. your. bumper. If you so much as tap your brakes, there'd be a collision!

It very much screams "I HAVE A BIG STRONG CAR AND I DESERVE THE ROAD MORE THAN YOU DO BECAUSE OF MY BIG STRONG CAR."

Is this you? You need to calm down and stop trying to intimidate other drivers with all your horsepower. We ALL have places to get to. And this is SO dangerous.

I'll be the first to admit that sometimes I'm petty when a truck starts to ride me unneccesarily. If I'm in any lane other than the left, I might purposely go a touch slower until they pass. I hate being bullied. (This is NOT behavior I condone, because it can obviously get you in a lot of trouble, or even hurt. But I'm a Jersey girl and this is a pettiness I was born with.)

You may have some objections to my complaint:

Is it always a pickup truck? No. 9 times out of 10 it's a pickup truck.

Aren't there people who drive way too slow in the left lane? Of course. But that doesn't mean you have to be so *grrr* aggressive to get your message across! Especially with those big trucks!

Is this problem specific to only New Jersey? Absolutely not. But I figured I would put the message out there so drivers like this can be more mindful on the roads.

Stop being bullies of the road! Alexa, play Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down".

