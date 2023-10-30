Yawn! NJ’s Most Popular Pop Culture Halloween Costume 2023 is Very ‘Meh’

New Jersey... we can be more creative than this.

Ah, what to choose to be for Halloween! Sure you have your classic, general costumes, like witches, ghosts, zombies, cats, skeletons - those will always be fun because there's so much creative freedom to make them your own.

Photo by Ksenia Yakovleva on Unsplash Photo by Ksenia Yakovleva on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

But if you ask me, pop culture costumes are where it's at! They can be even more creative, hilarious, and hyper-specific.

Photo by Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash Photo by Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash loading...

BooHoo, a popular women's clothing and fashion website, recently researched the most searched-for pop culture costumes in each state using data from Google analytics. They also narrowed down the most searched-for traditional costumes in every state.

So what pop culture costumes are trending in 2023?

No surprise here - Barbie is HUGE this year. After dominating the world-wide box office over the summer, we're seeing a lot of Barbies and Kens roaming the streets this year.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...

Other popular pop culture costumes this year are Wednesday Addams, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros., and even "Weird Barbie" from the Barbie movie!

But oddly enough, New Jersey differs from the majority of other states, and I have to say... it's pretty boring.

The most-Googled pop culture referenced Halloween costume in New Jersey in 2023 is...

Wonder Woman

2018 New York Comic Con - Day 4 Getty Images loading...

Yawn. No hate to anyone as an individual if they're opting for Wonder Woman this year. She's a safe choice, and it's obviously good to have a female super hero as a role model. I just think there are too many pop culture costumes that are way more creative!

Wonder Woman has already been done for literally decades. Do we really like her that much? I found Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman to be especially boring. The Marvel heroines are way more interesting, in my humble opinion.

And by the way, the most searched-for traditional costume for New Jersey this year? A ghost.

Meh! What do you think?

Classic Halloween TV Episodes Halloween: a time for candy, costumes and binge-watching spooky special editions of your favorite TV shows. Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin