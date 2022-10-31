Ok, here's a little tip for you if you don't want everyone in your neighborhood to hate you.

DO NOT GIVE OUT FULL SIZED CANDY BARS to Trick or Treaters on Halloween.

Seems weird, doesn't it? When I was a kid we'd get so excited when a house would give us a full sized Hershey bar, Milky Way or 3 Musketeers. Those candy bars were a major score.

We'd make a mental note of the houses we'd get them from and make sure to go back the following year because we'd knew it would be a repeat. Once someone gives out full sized candy bars for Halloween they rarely go back to the mini candy bars. They're usually full sizers for life. Lol.

I was having a casual conversation with my neighbors about Halloween the other day and what treats we would give out. We were chatting about how we used to get about 100 Trick or Treaters each year from all around the neighborhood, but, now that a lot of those kids have gotten older, the number has dwindled down to about 50.

I hadn't made a decision yet about what candy we were going to give out because I don't usually buy it until the last minute. It's too tempting to have it around the house, especially if it's Reeses Peanut Butter Cups. You're with me on that, right?

I told my neighbors that I may pick up full sized candy bars since we've had fewer trick or treaters in the last few year.

Well, the reaction I got was shocking. All of my neighbors told me NOOOOOO WAYYYYY!

Confused, I asked why and they responded that I'd make them all look bad with their mini sized candy bars. LOL.

Never really thought about it that way, but, I guess I get it. We would definitely be the most popular house on the street and Trick or Treaters would be wondering if the other houses were as cool as we are.

Don't worry neighbors, I'm not setting out to make you look bad. I will stick with my minis for another year. Lol.

Happy Halloween.

