New Jersey Senator’s bill would require all schools to include 9/11 instruction in curriculum

In 2021, ahead of the 20th anniversary it the 9/11 attacks, a Howell Township man penned his thoughts into a song and then recorded it and released it for all to hear.

Vinnie DeMarinis focused on what happened that day and in the days, weeks, and months that followed in a song named 'Hold On (A Tribute to 9/11)' which was just one of the many ways people all over continue to grieve, remember, honor, and keep what happened that day in the front of everyone's minds.

The importance of remembering what happened and honoring our heroes is what helped State Senator Anthony Bucco (R-25) pen legislation that could soon require schools to include 9/11 instruction in the curriculum.

It has gained some traction as on Thursday, the New Jersey State Senate, approved this legislation.

“After we were attacked on 9/11, ‘We will never forget’ became the rallying cry for a shaken nation,” Bucco said in a written statement. “Now, 21 years later, we must educate a new generation not only of the horrible losses and psychological damages of that day, but also the emotional strength we all shared as Americans came together like no other time since World War II.”

Bucco explained that his bill, S-713, would ensure school districts include age-appropriate lessons for elementary, middle, and high school students.

It would also dive into several specific lessons on 9/11 from the historical context of the attack, a timeline of what happened that day across the country, understanding the heroic actions of police, firefighters, paramedics, and other first responders in the rescuing and recovery of victims, Bucco said, as well as providing lessons on the outpouring of humanitarian, charitable, and volunteer assistance and support that occurred immediately following September 11, 2001.

Outside of the classroom but still within the school, this legislation would also require all schools to hold assemblies to commemorate the 9/11 attacks.

“Today’s students weren’t born when 9/11 occurred,” Bucco said. “The historical significance makes it incumbent on the Legislature to ensure schools are prepared to teach the next generation adequately and responsibly about this compelling incident.”