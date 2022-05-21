New ‘Jersey Shore’ planned and the originals are really pissed (Opinion)

I had to check if “Jersey Shore” ever won any awards other than a Teen Choice Award. It did not. And its user rating on IMDB.com? An abysmal 3.7. What was the description of this show on that site?

“A reality-based look at the vapid lives of several New Jersey 20-somethings and their respective friends and/or hook-ups.”

Vapid.

I needed to check this because of the outrage being shown by the original run’s cast over the fact that the powers that be would dare launch a new “Jersey Shore” with a new cast and leave them in the dustbin of history.

According to Reality Entertainment TV, a new version of “Jersey Shore” is in the works with a completely new cast of roommates to live together in a shore house and the originals are bitter as hell.

Can we get some cheese with that whine? Take a look at what some of those originals are saying on their social media.

They all posted this identical message of outrage on their Instagrams.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

This was posted by JWoww, Snooki, Mike the Situation, Paula D, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angela Marie Larangeira.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Getty Images for MTV loading...

Are you idiots for real? You’re this upset about a “Jersey Shore 2.0” that you’re publicly whining?

“Took a chance with a network in need.”

You think MTV needed you geniuses more than you needed them? Dream on. What unearned confidence. It reminds me of what poet Charles Bukowski once said.

“The problem with the world is that the intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence.”

“Hard work.”

Try running a lathe for 10 hours. Try unloading a truck. Try almost anything else for no fame and no real money and then we can talk about how hard you worked. Please.

Maybe they were all asked to pose as being put off for promotion of the new version. Maybe this outrage is legit. I don’t know.

“Jersey Shore” was a freak show in a carnival tent. Whether this is a public relations co-op or completely real (which frankly would be far sadder), shame on us for caring. They were bad for Jersey then, they’re bad for Jersey now.

If we’re still listening to the likes of Snooki and The Situation, as tempted as I am to tell them to grow the hell up, it’s actually more important that we do.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.