It was a day of crazy heavy precipitation in New Jersey on Friday!

Strong thunderstorms whipped through the region on Friday afternoon (May 20), with some areas of New Jersey getting pelted with hail ranging in sizes from about the size of peas all the way to the size tennis balls!

A tornado watch was issued Early on Friday for 13 counties in NJ, and although no tornadoes were reported, around 4,000 homes and businesses did lose power when the storms rolled in in the afternoon, which is when the hail came down.

According to NJ.com, areas in Camden County and Burlington County got hit with the largest hail balls - the ones about the size of tennis balls. This is pretty rare for New Jersey! Usually hail that size is more prominent in the Midwest and the South, so when I saw some of these pictures, my jaw dropped!

Check out this picture taken after the minutes-long hailstorm. This is from Voorhees - my hometown. I've never seen anything like this!

Here's a pretty succinct breakdown of how large the hail was in different parts of Burlington and Camden county counties. South Jersey seemed to get hit the hardest - especially Cherry Hill and Shamong.

You can see the ranges in size in Mount Holly.

Here's a rather large hail ball that came down in Marlton. Hail this size could really do some damage. You certainly don't want one of these clocking you on the head!

What a strange thing to happen in late May. Hopefully nobody got seriously hurt! Did you get any hail like this on Friday? Let us know!

Here is the Most Expensive Apartment in Princeton NJ Note that this is the most expensive apartment in Princeton NJ advertised by Apartments.com as of early May 2022.