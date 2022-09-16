New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items.

Yes, that is a category.

Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her, they write:

Telina – known to her friends as ‘Pizza Girl’ – began collecting pizza items in 2012. Her first item was a red pizza dress and her favourite from within the collection is a ‘date night’ pizza-themed box. She hopes to open a pizza museum in her home with all of the items on display for everybody to see.

She destroyed the old record of 561 items owned by a Philadelphia man.

According to TapInto.net, Cuppari (who is the publisher of TapInto Kenilworth) staged a “Pizza Palooza” last year at a park in Kenilworth to help her accumulate more pizza related merchandise. The event was free, but guests were asked to donate one pizza-related item for Cuppari’s collection.

It's not all pizza sprinklers and pizza murder mysteries, though. It’s a lot of work. She had to log each item in a spreadsheet, photograph each item and have a witness attest to the accuracy of the video she had to make, cataloging all the items.

Then she had to wait … and wait …. and wait. She submitted her documents in December (2021) and didn’t get confirmation of her record-breaking status for eight months.

As of now, she told News 12 New Jersey that her next project is turning her garage into a pizza museum to house her collection.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

