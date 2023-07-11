There's been a major star sighting at the Jersey Shore.

Longtime famous actor, Danny Devito recently passed through two Jersey Shore towns.

Devito was spotted in Neptune and Belmar on Monday, according to TAPinto Belmar/Lake Como. He was in the area to make a large donation to the Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

You may be asking yourself, "Why that hospital?" Well, Devito was born there back in 1944. Wow. Did you know Devito was a New Jersey native?

Back when Devito was born the hospital had a different name. It was called Fitkin Memorial Hospital. It wasn't called Jersey Shore Medical Center until 1966.

The movie and tv star was raised in Asbury Park after his birth.

I'm sure hospital was extremely grateful to receive the very generous $500,000 donation. The money will be used to add new services, as it is the fastest growing hospital in the area.

Hospital executives and staff thanked Devito by giving him a framed copy of his birth certificate and a picture of the hospital as it looked back when he was born.

Asbury Park Press quoted Devito as saying, with is usual humor, that the hospital "is very dear to my heart because, you know, I was born here. I guess I had a really good time; I don't remember the exact moment. But I've been here before, visited the place. I've probably had splinters taken out here."

I love that Devito comes back to his home state and gives back. While he was in the area, he took in the sights. He even stopped to take a selfie with a fan who spotted him leaving a Jersey Mike's Subs (he's a spokesperson).

Devito is known for the TV shows, "Taxi" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and the movies, "Batman Returns," "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Twins" and a bunch more. He's also produced and directed other projects.