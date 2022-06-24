It can't be easy to single out one place that is the most beautiful in New Jersey, so this group of experts cleverly decided to choose a whole town.

We all know that here in New Jersey we are very fortunate to have so many adorable little towns. As a matter of fact, we may have cornered the market on "quaint" in New Jersey.

The more charming and quaint towns we have, the harder it would be to pick the one that would be considered the most beautiful place in the state.

You could come up with an impressive list right off the top of your head. There's Red Bank and Spring Lake, Point Pleasant, and Smithville. How about Princeton or Montclair, or Cranbury or Allentown?

All of those would be great choices, but did you notice one of the cutest, most charming towns in the state hasn't even been mentioned yet?

It turns out we left the town out on purpose because it's the one Conde Nast Traveler chose as the Garden State's most beautiful place.

It probably won't come as a surprise to anyone that the town we're talking about is the amazing Cape May, and it is Conde Nast Traveler's choice for the most beautiful place in New Jersey and that's hard to argue with.

It does seem that Cape May always seems to get the nod in New Jersey from any national publications and while that's not always fair to other deserving Garden State towns, Cape May really is a stunning place that we all love.

Congratulations once again to Cape May on another really nice honor. Yes, Cape May, it's true. It doesn't get more beautiful than you.

So Many Charming New Jersey Towns

