Think You Can Name New Jersey&#8217;s Most Beautiful Natural Wonder?

Think You Can Name New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Natural Wonder?

Photo by Vadim Sherbakov on Unsplash

If you thought that Bruce Springsteen's unbelievable 73-year-old abs would easily win the title of New Jersey's most beautiful natural wonder, you are about to be disappointed.

Photo by Gustav Gullstrand on Unsplash
loading...

It is pretty easy to make a case that the senior New Jersey rocker has all the necessary qualifications to get the natural wonder award.

He is unmistakably 100% New Jersey, he is already a state treasure, and somehow, he does have abs that any 25-year-old would be proud of.

Getty Images
loading...

And yet, Love Exploring has bypassed this obvious choice when they named their choice for the most beautiful natural wonder in New Jersey.

If it's not Bruce, then it must be the head of hair that was one of the necessary ingredients to launch a young man named Jon Bon Jovi into the rock & roll stratosphere.

Getty Images
loading...

It doesn't matter if it's Jon from the 80s or Jon today, the hair is pretty impressive, natural, and a wonder in its own right, but it's not the wonder these experts chose.

It turns out the travel experts went with something a little more conventional and actually chose a natural wonder that was actually, well, nature.

Google Maps
loading...

No, this wonder is even more breathtaking than Jon Bon Jovi's hair flying to the rhythm of the drums on stage or Bruce doing a full workout.

You would agree that the Delaware Water Gap might just edge out those two for the title of New Jersey's top natural wonder.

Wouldn't it be nice, though, that our best natural wonder at least have New Jersey in the name somewhere?

Some More Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots

Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.

Stunning New Jersey Mansion on the Beach the Best on the East Coast

Can You Pass This Simple New Jersey Driver's Test?

Filed Under: beautiful natural places in new jersey, beautiful nature in new jersey, beautiful places in new jersey, best places to see in new jersey, Bruce Springsteen, bruce springsteen abs, Delaware Water Gap, delaware water gap information, Jon Bon Jovi, jon bon jovi hair, natural wonders in each state, natural wonders new jersey, nature in new jersey, what's the prettiest spot in new jersey
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST