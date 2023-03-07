Think You Can Name New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Natural Wonder?

If you thought that Bruce Springsteen's unbelievable 73-year-old abs would easily win the title of New Jersey's most beautiful natural wonder, you are about to be disappointed.

It is pretty easy to make a case that the senior New Jersey rocker has all the necessary qualifications to get the natural wonder award.

He is unmistakably 100% New Jersey, he is already a state treasure, and somehow, he does have abs that any 25-year-old would be proud of.

And yet, Love Exploring has bypassed this obvious choice when they named their choice for the most beautiful natural wonder in New Jersey.

If it's not Bruce, then it must be the head of hair that was one of the necessary ingredients to launch a young man named Jon Bon Jovi into the rock & roll stratosphere.

It doesn't matter if it's Jon from the 80s or Jon today, the hair is pretty impressive, natural, and a wonder in its own right, but it's not the wonder these experts chose.

It turns out the travel experts went with something a little more conventional and actually chose a natural wonder that was actually, well, nature.

No, this wonder is even more breathtaking than Jon Bon Jovi's hair flying to the rhythm of the drums on stage or Bruce doing a full workout.

You would agree that the Delaware Water Gap might just edge out those two for the title of New Jersey's top natural wonder.

Wouldn't it be nice, though, that our best natural wonder at least have New Jersey in the name somewhere?

