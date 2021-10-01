Like lots of you, I'm a huge friends fan. In fact, my husband and I got our nicknames for each other from the show. He is literally in my phone as "lobster". (If you know you know ;-)

Friends is reaching a whole new generation and I love it! First we got the Friends reunion we all wanted and now...drumroll please...we have Friends The Musical! Scroll down for all the juicy details!

First I have to know, who is your favorite friend?

Lisa Kudrow a.k.a. Phoebe Buffay?

Getty Images

Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller?

Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston a.k.a. Rachel Green?

Getty Images

David Schwimmer a.k.a. Ross Geller?

Getty Images

Matthew LeBlanc a.k.a. Joey Tribbiani?

Getty Images

Matthew Perry a.k.a. Chandler Bing?

Getty Images

I'm goin' with Joey Tribbiani all the way! I asked my insurance if Dr. Drake Ramoray was taking new patients and I could hear the eye roll.

So FRIENDS! The Musical Parody started in NYC and now continues its successful off-Broadway run that pokes fun at the show we know and love right here in Jersey. Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Gunther are back!

This show is actually a celebrity magnet! Stars have been spotted in the audience plus lots of bachelorette parties, anniversary celebrations and more have been raving about it.

We love the characters, their warmth with each other and really just feeling a bit of nostalgia. It's good for the soul ya know? Here are the details on the show:

DOORS 7PM • SHOWTIME 8PM

Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre • Basie Center Campus • 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

Parental Advisory

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody includes some adult references and language (We’re looking at you, Joey!) We advise families to use their discretion when bringing children to the show. Recommended 16+.

Presented by Count Basie Center for the Arts

VIP Package

Friends The Musical Meet & Greet Package

One premium reserved ticket located in the first 12 rows

Exclusive after show meet & greet with the principle cast members

Personal photograph with the principle cast members

Limited edition Friends The Musical poster; autographed by the cast

Custom Friends The Musical coffee mug

Specially designed Friends The Musical tote bag

Official meet & greet laminate

On-site VIP host

Limited availability

For questions regarding the VIP packages, please reach out to info@future-beat.com.

COUNT BASIE CENTER COVID-19 ENTRY POLICY

Beginning Sept. 8, the Count Basie Center for the Arts will require patrons to present one of the following to attend events at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, The Vogel or Basie Center Cinemas:

Proof of full vaccination

A negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of door time

Patrons aged 12 and under are not required to present test results, but must remain masked during all events.

For events prior to Sept. 8, all patrons must remain masked except while eating or drinking. Masks will continue to be STRONGLY ENCOURAGED moving forward.

For more information, visit http://www.thebasie.org/covid19

Tickets: $49, $39, $35, $25 | Limit 8 tickets per billing address

I'll see you there...I'm not missing this one!

Then & Now The Cast of 'Friends'

Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents