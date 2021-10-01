FRIENDS! The Musical Comes To The Count Basie In Red Bank, New Jersey
Like lots of you, I'm a huge friends fan. In fact, my husband and I got our nicknames for each other from the show. He is literally in my phone as "lobster". (If you know you know ;-)
Friends is reaching a whole new generation and I love it! First we got the Friends reunion we all wanted and now...drumroll please...we have Friends The Musical! Scroll down for all the juicy details!
First I have to know, who is your favorite friend?
Lisa Kudrow a.k.a. Phoebe Buffay?
Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller?
Jennifer Aniston a.k.a. Rachel Green?
David Schwimmer a.k.a. Ross Geller?
Matthew LeBlanc a.k.a. Joey Tribbiani?
Matthew Perry a.k.a. Chandler Bing?
I'm goin' with Joey Tribbiani all the way! I asked my insurance if Dr. Drake Ramoray was taking new patients and I could hear the eye roll.
So FRIENDS! The Musical Parody started in NYC and now continues its successful off-Broadway run that pokes fun at the show we know and love right here in Jersey. Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Gunther are back!
This show is actually a celebrity magnet! Stars have been spotted in the audience plus lots of bachelorette parties, anniversary celebrations and more have been raving about it.
We love the characters, their warmth with each other and really just feeling a bit of nostalgia. It's good for the soul ya know? Here are the details on the show:
DOORS 7PM • SHOWTIME 8PM
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre • Basie Center Campus • 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
Parental Advisory
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody includes some adult references and language (We’re looking at you, Joey!) We advise families to use their discretion when bringing children to the show. Recommended 16+.
Presented by Count Basie Center for the Arts
VIP Package
Friends The Musical Meet & Greet Package
- One premium reserved ticket located in the first 12 rows
- Exclusive after show meet & greet with the principle cast members
- Personal photograph with the principle cast members
- Limited edition Friends The Musical poster; autographed by the cast
- Custom Friends The Musical coffee mug
- Specially designed Friends The Musical tote bag
- Official meet & greet laminate
- On-site VIP host
- Limited availability
For questions regarding the VIP packages, please reach out to info@future-beat.com.
COUNT BASIE CENTER COVID-19 ENTRY POLICY
Beginning Sept. 8, the Count Basie Center for the Arts will require patrons to present one of the following to attend events at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, The Vogel or Basie Center Cinemas:
- Proof of full vaccination
- A negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of door time
Patrons aged 12 and under are not required to present test results, but must remain masked during all events.
For events prior to Sept. 8, all patrons must remain masked except while eating or drinking. Masks will continue to be STRONGLY ENCOURAGED moving forward.
For more information, visit http://www.thebasie.org/covid19
Tickets: $49, $39, $35, $25 | Limit 8 tickets per billing address
I'll see you there...I'm not missing this one!
