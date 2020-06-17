New Rules and Guidelines Once Hair Salons and Barbershops Reopen

Hair salons and barbershops all over the Garden State will finally be able to open their doors again after being shut down since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting this Monday, you'll finally be able to get the much-needed haircut or manicure if you're lucky enough to secure an apportionment.

There will be required coronavirus guidelines, restrictions and precautions set firmly in place once you are able to visit your favorite hair, nail salon or barbershop starting this Monday, June 22nd.

Here are some highlights of the new rules and guidelines for hair and nail salons, barbershops, massage and tattoo parlors according to a report from NJ.com.

Customers and staff must be screened no more the 24 hours before a scheduled appointment and immediately prior to arrival.

Anyone who reports to having symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in the last 72 hours or exposed to anyone confirmed of having the virus will not be permitted to enter.

No walk-ins will be permitted and limiting the number of people allowed in at one time.

Appointments will be spaced out for cleaning and disinfection between appointments.

All clients and staff will have temperature checks prior to entering business. No one with a fever over 100.4 will be allowed to enter the establishment

Masks are required along with social distancing of six feet wherever possible. .

