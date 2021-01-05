Newark, NJ is One of the Worst Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

If there is one thing we are bad at as a country, it's sticking to our New Year's resolutions. The thing is, it might not be your fault. Blame your location, it might be setting you up for failure.

The most common New Year's resolutions every year are to exercise more, lose weight, eat better etc. But what happens when you live in a city that has no sidewalks for you to do a morning jog? What happens when there are barely any healthy restaurants in your town but there are 5 McDonalds on your commute to work? Or what happens if you live in a state that has closed down gyms due to the coronavirus pandemic? So it could be that you're not in fact lazy. All of those factors could potentially hinder you from sticking to the goals you made at the beginning of the year.

According to Wallethub, in previous years 70 percent of people admit they have failed to uphold their New Year’s resolutions. They put together a list of cities that are most likely to follow their resolutions from easiest to hardest. They look at 57 factors across five different types of resolutions: Health ,money ,school or work, bad habits and relationships. Unfortunately Newark, New Jersey ranked as one of the worst states at keeping New Resolutions. We literally have everything working against us.