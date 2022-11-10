Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child With Abby De La Rosa

It's official. Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child.

According to a Page Six article, published on Thursday (Nov. 10), Abby De La Rosa, who is already a mother to Nick Cannon’s 1-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, hopped on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) and shared a funny meme about her relationship with the entertainer. Nick Cannon caught wind of her post and confirmed he's expecting his third child with the model.

Abby wrote, "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years [face exhaling emoji] be careful," to which Nick replied, "[face with tears of joy emoji] [D]amn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there [face with tears of joy emoji]."

Back in June, Nick revealed he is expecting another baby with De La Rosa. An insider told TMZ that Nick and Abby's baby was supposedly due on Oct. 25. But it appears that she hasn't given birth as of yet.

Since the announcement, Nick has bought Abby a new house for the twins and the expecting baby, which she showed off in a since-deleted IG video. In the clip, twins Zion and Zillion are walking in a spacious living room with a large fireplace that leads to a huge backyard pool. In the caption, Abby thanked Nick for the crib.

"Here's to beautiful new beginnings," she wrote. “I’m so grateful, thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion."

In an August 2021 interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Nick explained why he has so many children.

"The beauty of fatherhood, man," said the Wild 'N Out creator. "When you really talk about the essence of living in...as a father, too. I've learned so much just from my children and it's so amazing. And I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. Like you get to relive every time."

