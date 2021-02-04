Nick Cannon Tests Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cannon has become the latest member of the rap community to test positive for COVID-19.
According to a Wednesday (Feb. 3) report from Variety, Cannon has tested positive for the virus, and as a result, will have to step away from his duties hosting the singing competition show The Masked Singer in order to rest and quarantine. A rep for Cannon confirmed Cannon's coronavirus diagnosis to XXL. He is expected to miss at least the first few episodes of this season as he recovers, and actress Niecy Nash will host the show while Cannon is away.
Cannon is one of many hip-hop artists who've tested positive for the virus, which has forced much of the world into quarantine in its wake. Dating back to early last year, artists like Scarface, the incarcerated YNW Melly, Doja Cat and Slim Thug have all tested positive for COVID-19. Bronx rapper Fred The Godson died from COVID-19 in April of 2020.
Speaking on the matter of the virus last March, Slim Thug made it clear that it needs to be taken seriously.
XXL sends positive energy to everyone affected by the virus.
