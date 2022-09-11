Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking.
Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Just as with apple picking, there's some tips before heading out.
Call ahead, as activity times may vary. Sites are open, weather permitting.It’s also good to have cash on-hand, instead of hoping they take cards.
Alstede Farms (Morris County)
1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester
Call ahead: 908-879-7189
The 2022 Corn maze is themed “40th Anniversary Celebration.”
Pre-purchase timed-admission tickets online for pick-your-own containers, of a range of sizes, for produce or apples — that includes the produce itself, plus access to mazes and hayride attractions.
Weekend admission starts at $24.99, for visitors two and older. There are also farm animals and a cider mill at the farm, and separate Harvest Moon Hayrides.
Happy Day Farm
97 Daum Road, Manalapan
Call ahead: 732-977-3607
There are two corn mazes at Happy Day this year — a 10-acre anniversary maze is open weekends, plus Columbus Day and Fridays in October.
A minion maze is open Monday through Thursday in October.
The pumpkin house and pumpkin silo photo ops are also as vibrant as ever.
The 2022 Fall Harvest season at Happy Day runs through October, with advance ticket purchase required online to enter on weekends, $24 (with tax) online for those 2 years and up. Tickets for Fall Festival dates are released two weeks at a time.
Saturdays & Sundays (Plus Fridays in October) - more than 30 games, attractions and photo ops included with admission fee. Children 1 and under are free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., last entry at 4 p.m. sharp.
Maple Leaf Farms (Monmouth County)
525 Rt. 9 South, Manalapan
Call ahead: 732-851-4400
Over two dozen attractions with paid admission, including hayride, corn maze, animal barnyard and pig races. Live rodeo show at 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Train ride, corn cannon and gold mining bags are also available for additional fees. Live country music each weekend.
Maple Leaf Farms is open for fall fun on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 17 - Oct. 30 (Also Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 10), from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m (Last entry at 4 p.m.)
$20 admission fee for those 2 years and older. $15 admission for Seniors 65 years and older.
VonThun Farms (Middlesex and Warren Counties)
South Brunswick (519 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction)
Call ahead: 732-329-8656
Washington (438 Route 57 West, Washington)
Call ahead: 732-986-6816
The Von Thun family has two scenic farms in Middlesex and Warren counties. The 2022 Maze Theme at both locations is “No Farmers, No Food Minion Maze.”
“It’s been a rough two years for farmers as input prices have continued to rise. This maze is to remind folks about the importance of agriculture and to thank all of our loyal customers for supporting local agriculture over these last few years,” the farm says on its website.
Corn mazes open at both locations on weekends — in October, on weekdays too, from 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
A “Moonlight Maze” is only available at the South Brunswick location: Take a nighttime hayride, tackle the corn maze with flashlights in the dark, and hang by a campfire roasting s’mores.
Maze is included with general admission tickets which also include unlimited hayrides, access to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch and more than 20 games and attractions suitable for all ages.
Tickets can be purchased online to save guests time as they arrive at the farm.
Von Thun Fall Fun Weekends run 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (last ticket sold at 4 p.m.)
$17.99 General Admission, includes corn maze, unlimited hayrides to the pumpkin patch, 20+ activities & attractions, access to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch. Extra fees for corn cannons and pumpkin blasters.
Seniors 55+ and U.S. Military: $1 off
Stony Hill Farms (Morris County)
15 North Road, Chester
Call ahead: 908-879-2908
This year’s 10-acre corn maze theme, “Endangered New Jersey,” pays tribute to the endangered species of New Jersey - visitors can complete the educational game sheet for a prize.
Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. Tickets can be purchased online, at NJcornmaze.com.
Weekend hayrides, plus seasonal flowers, baked goods, fruits, vegetables, pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, and other attractions.
Entry fees per person range from $10.99 (plus tax) for Pick-Your-Own, to $16.99 (plus tax) to add the corn mazes and trike racing, to $24.99 (plus tax) to add some U-pick produce. Save $3 by purchasing ahead, online.
Donaldson Farms (Warren County)
358 Allen Road, Hackettstown
Call ahead: 908-852-9122
Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For 2022, the 9-acre corn maze is dedicated to supporting The Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T).
The Tunnels to Towers corn maze will be open daily from Sept. 24 thru Halloween (Oct. 31). The Fall Harvest Weekend fun includes hay rides, apple and pumpkin picking, corn cannon, fresh-baked pies, apple cider donuts and more.
Maze admission is $10 per person (free for kids four and younger). $1 from each corn maze ticket will be donated to T2T.
Fall Harvest Weekends run Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, plus Columbus Day (Oct. 10)
Ort Farms (Morris County)
25 Bartley Road, Long Valley
Call ahead: 908-876-3351
The 2022 Corn Maze has a theme aimed at spreading awareness for mental health, working with Reach Out as our 2022 Corn Maze partner which helps spread awareness for Mental Health - "988 help is just a call away.”
Admission $8 (ages 2 and younger are free) includes access to pick your own fields, corn maze and hayrides (which are only weekends through September).
There is also pumpkin picking, apple picking, hay rides, pony rides, farm animals, apple cannons and monster truck rides, with additional fees for use.
Etsch Farms (Middlesex County)
556 Buckelew Ave, Monroe Township
Call ahead: 732-794-6785
Open on Saturday and Sundays in September and October, as well as Columbus Day, noon - 6 p.m.
The 8-acre corn maze for 2022 is themed around “Bird’s Eye View of the Farm." There’s also pumpkin picking, a corn train, hayrides and apple cider donuts.
$14.99 (includes tax) ages 3 and up provides guests with a wristband that allows entry to major attractions: hayride, corn maze, corn train ride. Tickets can be pre-purchased, online.
Snyder’s Farm (Somerset County)
586 South Middlebush Road, Somerset
Call ahead: 732-496-0441
A corn maze with a theme is part of the fall fun. Open weekends from Oct. 1 through Oct. 23, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission is $15 for those two and older, and includes hayrides, access to pumpkin patch, corn maze, rubber duck races, spider web climb, photo ops, and more.
No prepaid reservations or tickets required. Cash entrance fee required upon admittance (no credit or debit cards at this time).
Argo’s Farm (Ocean County)
1250 Lacey Road, Forked River (section of Lacey)
Call ahead: 609-693-3513
There’s a corn maze, and a “gauntlet” obstacle course for all ages, in addition to hayrides, a double hay slide, and other fall fun, starting Sept. 18. On weekends, there’s also live music.
Starting Sept. 18, Argo's Farm is opne Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
In October: Thursday and Fridays 2 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. (plus, Columbus Day, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.)
Tickets are required for anyone 2 years and older, online admission runs roughly $15 as of mid-September.
A. Casola Farms (Monmouth County)
178 Route 34, Holmdel
Call ahead: 732-332-1533
Casola has a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and daytime hayrides, open daily through October.
On Weekends, there’s also pony rides, corn maze, sunflower maze, haunted house and face painting. Also in October, there is a Wild West Show four times a day on weekends.
From Monday through Saturday, open 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. (closes at 5 p.m. on Sundays)
Fees apply to add on activities and pumpkin purchases.
Johnson’s Corner Farm (Burlington County)
133 Church Road, Medford
Call ahead: 609-654-8643
The Fall Harvest 2022 runs through Oct. 31. Wagon rides to the fields and orchards will run from 10-5 weekdays and 9:30-5 on weekends. Weekends through October include corn maze, sunflower stroll, gem mining and duck races, Discovery Barnyard and animal farm.
Paid admission is required for those 1 and older — online pre-purchase for wagon rides at $5/person on weekdays, $7/person on weekends.
Customers must reserve Fall Harvest first, then upgrade to include weekend add-on fees of Corn Maze, and Discovery Barnyard admissions.
Giamarese Farm and Orchards (Middlesex County)
1555 Fresh Ponds Road, East Brunswick
Call ahead: 732-821-9494
Open 6 days a week for Fall Harvest Season.
Tuesday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays, hayride and corn maze available by paid admission. Pick-Your-Own pumpkins, mums, straw bales, corn stalks, gourds and other fall decorations, plus food vendors and pony rides on weekends.
Wightman Farms (Morris County)
1111 Mt Kemble Ave, Morristown
Call ahead: 973-425-9819
Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Gates close at 5:30 p.m.)
Autumn harvest festival season includes hayrides, a giant corn maze, “Mazeland” — with Hay Bale Maze, Rope Maze, Paver Maze, Rock Labyrinth, Hay Bale Pyramid — and apple picking orchard entry (apple purchases are separate).
Advance admission tickets are available, $25 per person (includes tax and one pumpkin per ticket). Children 3 years and under are free.
Pumpkin slingshot is open weekends only, starting Sept. 24 - tickets purchased separately
Sahl’s Father Son Farm (Atlantic County)
420 West Pestalozzi Street, Galloway Township
Call ahead: 609-965-9300
Corn maze and pumpkin patch season runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 29. There’s also farm animals and other family fun, by paid admission.
October hours as follows:
Fridays 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturdays and Columbus Day (Oct. 10) 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Closed Sundays through Thursday
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
