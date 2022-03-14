NJ Lottery Big Spin Contest Rules

94.5 PST NJ Lottery Big Spin Contest

No purchase necessary. Eligibility: Townsquare Media, Inc. Giveaways (the "Giveaways") are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 18 years of age or older. Winner must provide valid photo identification. Employees of Townsquare Media , their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively "Giveaway Entities") and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law. Sponsor: The sponsor of the Contest is Townsquare Media, Inc., (the "Sponsor") with offices at 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577. Agreement to Official Rules: Participation in the Giveaway constitutes entrant's (or his or her parent or legal guardian if the entrant is under the legal age of majority in their home state) full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Entry Period: The contest will begin at 12:01 AM EST on March 17, 2022 and conclude at 4:59:59 PM EST on March 17, 2022. Entry: To enter contestants must download the free 94.5 WPST app, available in the Apple App Store or Android Marketplace and complete the entry form for a chance to win $50 in New Jersey Lottery ‘Big Spin’ Instant Games. Winners will be selected at random each hour from 8:00 AM EST to 5:00 PM EST. Winners will be contacted via the e-mail address used for entry. Incomplete entry forms will be discarded. 94.5 WPST is not responsible for incomplete, incoherent, misdirected, misspelled or unintelligible entries. In the unlikely event of a service outage, winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries received prior to the outage during the official Entry Period. The use of any agencies or automated software to submit entries will void all entries submitted by that person. Odds: Odds of winning are based on the number of entries received. The decision of the judges is final. 94.5 PST reserves the right to cancel the contest at any time in the event of fraudulent practices or any unforeseen electronic disruption of the contest. Winner Requirements: All winners will be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (the "Affidavit/Release") within seven (7) days of being notified. If a potential winner fails to sign and return the Affidavit/Release within the required time period, an alternate entrant will be selected in his/her place from entries received. Prizewinners must complete a W-9 and contest release form and provide valid photo identification with proof of residence. Prizes: A maximum of twelve (12) $50 prizes will be awarded in the form of 10 New Jersey Lottery Instant Games, valued at $5 each. Prizes will be sent via USPS after the winner address has been verified. 94.5 PST is not responsible for lost, late, damaged or misdirected mail. 94.5 PST assumes no liability if prizes are unable to be redeemed for any reason and is not obligated to offer substitute prizes, including cash or prizes with equivalent cash value. Winners are responsible for any taxes and fees associated with receipt or use of a prize. General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Giveaway is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Giveaway to address the impairment and then resume the Giveaway in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual for any reason whatsoever, including but not limited to individuals it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Giveaway or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Giveaway may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the screen name from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. The Sponsor reserves the right to alter, amend, cancel, postpone or adjust the Giveaway at any time including method of entry and contest dates. Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Giveaway, entrants (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor and Giveaway Entities from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Giveaway or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Giveaway; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Giveaway or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Giveaway or receipt of any prize. Entrant (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) further agrees that in any cause of action, the Sponsors' and Giveaway Entities' liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Giveaway, and in no event shall the Sponsor or the Giveaway Entities be liable for attorney's fees. Entrant (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages. Winner agrees to accept the prize ‘as-is’. The station is not the manufacturer or distributor of the prize. With respect to any claims that the winner may now have, or that he/she may subsequently acquire as a result of the possession and/or use of the prize, the winner acknowledges and agrees that he/she shall look solely to others in the chain of production and distribution of the prize to the exclusion of the station and any sponsors of the contest.

The station makes no warranties of any kind with respect to the prize, including, but not limited to, any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Station hereby expressly disclaims any and all such warranties.