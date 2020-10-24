Offset Handcuffed on Livestream After Allegedly Waving Gun at Trump Supporters

UPDATE (Oct. 25):

Offset's team has released a statement to XXL regarding the rapper's recent run-in with the law. "Artist and philanthropist, Offset, was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters," the statement reads. "He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes."

While Offset was not arrested, Cardi B's cousin, Marcelo Almanzar, 20, was booked by the BHPD following the incident, according Los Angeles County police records. He is reportedly being accused of allegedly brandishing a weapon at pedestrians and is currently being held on a $35,000 bond. His next court date is Oct. 27.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Offset recently ran into some trouble with the law and it was partially captured on camera.

On Saturday (Oct. 24), the Migos member was detained by police officers in Beverly Hills, Calif. after allegedly waving a gun at Trump supporters. The Atlanta rapper captured the encounter on Instagram Live. In the video, Offset is seen sitting in the driver's seat of his car with his hands raised as police officers surround his vehicle.

Officers on the scene instruct him to turn off his car but he refuses. "I'm not doing no orders," a clearly shaken Offset replies. "You got guns out pointed at me, bro." The cops ask again and Offset doubles down. "I'm not doing that, because you got guns out. I'm not fittin' to move my hand from my steering wheel," he says.

One officer then tells the rapper that they were told he was waving guns at someone and he becomes defiant. After telling the officers on the scene exactly who he is, ’Set says, "You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?"

Following more verbal exchanges, the officers open the car door and remove him from the vehicle.

Details on the situation are scarce, but according to Daily Mail, Offset got into it with President Trump supporters while driving through a local rally. Someone in the crowd then reported that Offset and his crew waved a gun at them during the dust-up, and the rapper's ride was pulled over a short time later.

Another video from the incident shows Offset in handcuffs being searched by officers on the sidewalk while dozens of onlookers stand by.

XXL has reached out to Offset's rep and attorney for a comment.