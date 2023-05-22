Oh Baby! Liam and Emma Are Top Baby Names in New Jersey for 2023

In five years, kindergartens in New Jersey should be inundated by a lot of little Emma and Liams running around!

According to the Social Security Administration, Liam and Emma are the most common baby names in New Jersey for 2022.

Actually, there will be a lot of Liams in the future as it also was the most popular baby name for boys nationwide in 2022. Emma was the 2nd most popular girl's name in the USA - with Olivia being the most popular.

In New Jersey, the most popular boys' names in 2022, after Liam were Noah, Lucas, Joseph, and Michael. Rounding out the Top 10 in Jersey were Jacob, Ethan, James, Luca, and Jack.

After Emma in New Jersey, the most popular girls' names were Sophia, Mia, Olivia, and Isabella. Rounding out the Top 10 were Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Luna, and Gianna.

Looking back 50 years, the most popular baby names in New Jersey were Michael, John, and Robert for boys. The most popular names for girls were Jennifer, Lisa, and Michelle.

The fastest-rising names for boys nationwide were certainly influenced by television. The fastest-rising boys' names were Dutton and Kayce - both names gleaned from the show "Yellowstone." Dutton is the main character's family's last name on the show. Kayce comes from Kayce Dutton, played by actor Luke Grimes. The third fastest-rising boys' name was Chosen.

The fastest-rising names for girls in the United States were Wrenlee, Neriah, and Arlet.

If you're expecting and searching for baby name ideas, the Social Security page is really a great place to find suggestions. If all else fails, I suggest going with Joe Kelly. Kelly Jo if it's a girl.

If you are expecting, congratulations!

Source: Social Security Administration.

