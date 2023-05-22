Win a Year of Pet Food with Dogs & Cats Rule – 94.5 PST’s Pop Pet

94.5 PST loves our pets! So we've teamed up with Dogs & Cats Rule for your chance to win a year's supply of Go! Solutions pet food.

We're looking for 94.5 PST's Pop Pet to win the prize.

Between now and Sunday, June 11, stop by ANY of the seven neighborhood Dogs & Cats Rules stores to take a photo with your pet in front of the Go! Solutions display.

Ask one of the friendly store staff to help you to take the photo. Submit it below, and you're qualified to win.

We'll randomly select one photo to win. 945 PST's standard contest rules apply.

Store locations are listed below:

Doylestown, Pa. - The Shoppes at Veterans Lane - 140 Veterans Lane

Blue Bell, Pa. - Center Square Shopping Center - 1301 W Skippack Pike

Newtown, Pa. - The Village Newtown Shopping Center (Suite 9) - 2814 South Eagle Road

New Hope, Pa. - Logan Square Shopping Center - 6542 Lower York Road (Suite D)

Maple Glen, Pa. - Maple Glen Shopping Center - 1969 Norristown Road

Princeton, NJ - The Shops at Windsor Glen (Whole Foods Plaza) - 3495 US Highway 1

Pennington, NJ - Hopewell Crossing Shopping Center - 800 M. Dennow Road

Good luck from your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!