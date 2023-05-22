Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend! Jersey’s Least Crowded Beaches
The unofficial start to the summer of 2023 is almost here and we want to share with you the TOP 5 "quietest" beaches here in New Jersey. These are beaches where you can beat the Memorial Day crowds, we hope, and have a quiet trip to the beach. I think we have some of the best beaches in America, right here at the Jersey Shore. Our beaches have the best sand and the Atlantic Ocean is a great body of water to enjoy.
To be completely transparent we always set up on the beach in Ship Bottom, Long Beach Island. Ship Bottom did not make my list of "quietest" beaches, but it's our favorite. Check out my TOP 5 "quietest" beaches and one of these may be a perfect spot for you to visit this holiday weekend. Let's think of "tranquility", "serenity", and "peace".
TOP 5 QUIETEST BEACHES IN NEW JERSEY
Sunset Beach
This quiet little beach is on the bottom of Jersey. Sunset Beach is on the end of Cape May at the southernmost part of the Garden State. There are a couple of little shops and a restaurant at the beach.
HOLGATE
Holgate is part of Long Beach Township and is the southernmost beach on Long Beach Island. Holgate is quiet and remote and a great place to beat the big crowds at other beaches on LBI like Surf City, Ship Bottom, and Beach Haven.
Lavallette
I remember growing up and my cousins would always rent a house on the beach in Lavallette and they loved it there because it was just a nice quiet beach. Lavallette has cool towns around it too for nightlife, additional restaurants, and amusement rides.
Avalon
Voted one of the best beaches in America, Avalon is a nice beach to get away from the crowds this Memorial Day Weekend.
Spring Lake
This gem in Monmouth County is a great place to visit and might be the perfect place for Memorial Day Weekend in New Jersey.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of Townsquare On-Air Personality Shawn Michaels only.
