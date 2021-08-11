Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out The Kid Laroi's COVID scare, Olivia Rodrigo's merch drama and more, below.

Olivia Rodrigo's New Merch Is Receiving Major Backlash

Olivia Rodrigo fans are disappointed in the singer's new album merchandise. Many have taken to social media to expose the so-called "crop tops" they ordered that turned out to be too long and unflattering; shirts containing words that are reportedly misspelled; and other products that arrived in different colors than what they were advertised as. (via Junkee)

Did The Kid Laroi Have COVID-19 When He Performed With Miley Cyrus?

The Kid Laroi recently posted on social media that he had been quarantined for about a week due to COVID-19. A short time later, he deleted the post, which had fans wondering if he was trying to hide that he was positive for COVID-19 while performing at Lollapalooza with Miley Cyrus. He later appeared in an Instagram Live stating that he was healthy, confusing fans further. (via TMZ)

Online Shoppers Guilty of Cart Abandonment

Are you guilty of filling your online shopping cart with no intention of actually buying the items? A recent survey shows that 56 percent of online shoppers are guilty of this. The majority of would-be customers will fill their cart with clothes (56 percent), household items (49 percent) and and groceries (44 percent), only to abandon their cart before checking out. (via Study Finds)

Elon Musk Could Sell Ad Space in Space



Elon Musk wants to sell advertising space... in space. His company is currently building a satellite, called a CubeSat, with a pixelated display screen that can show art, logos and advertisements up in space. This satellite will work by live streaming videos to Instagram or Twitch. (via The Wrap)

Lil Nas X Is Changing Up His Sound

Lil Nas X recently tweeted that after he releases his latest album, he will be done with his "gay era" of music. In 2018, his country song "Old Town Road" was a huge success. Lil Nas X said he wants to return to his "cowboy era" and create some new sounds for fans. (via NME)

MGK Has a New Album on the Way

Machine Gun Kelly just announced the title of his upcoming album in an unexpected way: a new tattoo. The ink reads "Born With Horns" across the singer's forearm. (via Page Six)

'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Is Finally Engaged!

The Bachelorette finale aired across America on Monday, and viewers found out that Katie Thurston has gotten engaged to contestant Blake Moynes. Her family learned the news the same time as fans! (via People)

Do You Wear Headphones in Public?

A recent study found that individuals who do not like to walk in public without headphones can actually go about five weeks without meaningful conversation with someone new. (via WCNC)

West Side Story Has Closed for Good

Iconic musical West Side Story will not be reopening on Broadway this September due to a variety of reasons, including the impacts of the ongoing pandemic. (via New York Post)

Are Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler Dating?

The pair were spotted in London sharing a kiss, leaving fans wondering if the two are officially dating or just getting to know each other. (via Page Six)