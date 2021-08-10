Pennsylvania Has One of The Most Stolen Town Signs in the World

People steal road signs for a number of reasons. Sometimes the sign has a historic meaning, or it's named after someone famous, other times it has hilarious wording on it.

Most of the time the thieves want the sign for keepsake, or sometimes to show off on social media. I can't even begin to tell you how many times mile marker 66.6 in New Jersey has gotten stolen. According to Mental Floss, the road marker has been stolen almost 5 times. Luckily, it only cost 5 cents to replace.

There is a road in England named "Butt Hole Road." The road sign got snatched so many times by tourists that they changed the name in 2009 to “Archers Way.”

The list of inappropriate, weird, or popular road signs that get stolen every year across the world is endless. But did you know that one of the most commonly stolen signs in the world is right here in Pennsylvania?

There is a town called Intercourse, Pennsylvania that is located in Amish Country. There was a sign in the town advertising a local pretzel factory. The sign read: "Intercourse Pretzel Factory. Hard or Soft Pretzels." You see where I'm going with this, right?

It doesn't take a brain surgeon to know why this is the laughing stock of the state. People from all over came to the town just to take pictures with this iconic sign. Intercourse Pretzel factory eventually shut down after two decades and reopened under a new name. I wonder why...

It is now known as York City Pretzel Company. Not nearly as fun.