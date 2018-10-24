OMG! Costco is Selling a 4lb Pumpkin Pie for only $6!

You gotta love Costco! They are famous for their amazing deals on pretty much EVERYTHING and now their latest one is pretty sweet. (HAHA See what I did there?)

Their latest amazing deal is a huge 4 pound pumpkin pie for $6 (although a few stores have bumped the prices up to $8!) This could feed your big army for Thanksgiving (assuming they'll still be selling it in a couple of weeks), or the perfect dessert for your "Pumpkin Spiced" theme girl's night!

So how good are these pumpkin pies? Well, they're so good that there's even a Facebook page dedicated to it! They track when it's coming back to stores!

