Perfect for Fall The Best Pumpkin Pie at the Jersey Shore

Just in time for fall, the flavors of pumpkin are here once again. Like lemonade in the summertime, pumpkin has become the taste of fall. Of course, pumpkin spice has a huge following all by itself, but this article looks to shine a light on the best pumpkin pie here at the Jersey Shore.

I do have to say that for me a slice of pumpkin pie is not complete unless you add a spoonful of whipped cream on top. It's like peanut butter and jelly. Pumpkin pie needs to have its side of whipped cream. Another thing I love with my pumpkin pie is a good crust. I love pie crust and could make a dessert out of just pie crust lol. So besides the actual pumpkin recipe, I need the cream and crust. If you have these three ingredients then you have a good slice of pumpkin pie.

We decided to use YELP to look up their rankings for the best pumpkin pie here at the Jersey Shore and we see three locations that made that list. Let's break down the spots here in our area for the best pumpkin pie, looking at these locations lets get the coffee going and get a slice!

The first of three bakeries listed by YELP include Sunburst Pie Company in Manasquan. This location is at 150 Main St Manasquan, NJ 08736. One reviewer said "As we were on vacation at the NJ shore, took a long drive through various beach towns and noticed the Sunburst Bakery. After reading a lot of convincing reviews, decided to stop early on our way out of town."

Next is Ce Le Vi in Red Bank. Located at 16 Monmouth St Red Bank, NJ 07701. One reviewer said "I love the décor in this place. The service was friendly and fast. The portion sizes were just right and I still had some to bring home. I will be back and would recommend!"

Next is the Baklava Lady in Englishtown. Locates at 34 Main St Englishtown, NJ 07726. One reviewer wrote, "The Baklava Lady is one of my favorite local restaurants and bakery- it is always a wonderful treat."

Finally, there is Hinck's Turkey Farm in Manasquan. 1414 Atlantic Ave Manasquan, NJ 08736. One review said "This place is a wow. Their food is so fresh and delicious -- and not only their turkeys!"

