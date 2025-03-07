Popular Tex-Mex Chain With 4 NJ Locations Files For Bankruptcy

One of your favorite restaurant chains has officially filed for bankruptcy.

There’s nothing better than going out to dinner for a nice meal. At the end of a long day, you head out, grab a cold drink, order some appetizers, and just relax.

There’s seriously nothing better. If you’re a fan of chain restaurants, especially one spot in particular, you may not like this news.

On The Border has officially filed for bankruptcy which means they will be closing locations in the New Jersey area.

On The Border has been one of my favorite chain restaurants for years and is always a go-to for me.

According to court records, the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week which is causing them to close their doors.

This is so upsetting because we’ve lost so many amazing restaurant chains all in one year and now we’re adding another to the list.

The real question is, what will happen to the remaining On The Border locations following this news?

Where Are The “On The Border” Locations in New Jersey?

There are currently 4 locations throughout the state and they’re located in Mount Laurel, Princeton, Paramus, and New Brunswick.

When Will The Remaining On The Border Locations Close in New Jersey?

Although different locations have closed recently like in Tom River, it’s unclear as of now when the remaining 4 locations will close their doors according to NorthJersey.com.

Although it’s sad to see it go, not having a set date of when they are closing their doors is a good thing!

We probably will get to hang on to these locations for a little while longer and say our final goodbyes. It truly is the end of an era!

