It's always a good day for some good Mexican food.

A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Toms River, New Jersey.

According to NJ.com, the Ocean County Mall is set to have the doors open for the beloved On The Border Mexican restaurant soon. In about 5 months On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will be open for business.

The Mexican restaurant will not be open until the end of February. To be exact, 2/28/2022 is the big day the restaurant plans on opening, according to the Ocean County Mall website.

On the On The Border menu you can find the Grande Fajita Nachos which always hit the spot.

Okay, let's get back on track and let you know where the new On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will be located.

On the Ocean County Mall website, there is a map that shows that the new On The Border will be located next to the Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea. You will be able to access the Mexican restaurant by the Hooper Ave. main entrance.

NJ.com shared that this new On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will be the franchise’s 6th New Jersey location.

In case you did not know, there is an On The Border location in Princeton near the Princeton Market Fair.

If you are always in the Toms River area and want some food from On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the Ocean County Mall is located at 1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River in NJ.

That can be your summer spot when you are down the shore next year.