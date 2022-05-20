One last look at a peaceful Asbury Park boardwalk before summer arrives in NJ

Hard to believe we're about to enter another summer in New Jersey. Memorial weekend, of course, kicking off the unofficial start of the busy summer season across the Garden State.

This time of year is everything for communities up and down the Jersey Shore. Beaches come alive, local shows heat up, and visitors come from all over to spend some time "down the shore.'

Of course, that also means busy roads and crowds. Yes, locals typically don't like dealing with that part, but they do understand how important summer is for them.

One such place you'll find crowds is along the boardwalks. A far cry from what you'd typically find during the long off-season. Doesn't matter if you're walking the boards in Atlantic City or Seaside Heights, the summer season is usually anything but quiet.

With that in mind, let's take one last quiet tour along the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A time when the crowds are away and the weather is much cooler.

It's a scene you most likely won't see again until the end of the busy summer season.

A secluded look at the Asbury Park boardwalk during the off-season A very different vibe outside of summer from one of New Jersey's most iconic boardwalks.

No matter the time of year, you never know what you'll find at the beach. Or, in the case of Brigantine, what'll be exposed in the sand.

Pilings From Brigantine Castle Emerge From Bad Beach Erosion Remnants from the old Brigantine lifesaving station and Brigantine Castle showed themselves after the rough winds and storms that hit South Jersey recently.

And if remnants of Brigantine Castle aren't cool enough, how about some of the coolest and best ice cream the Jersey Shore has to offer.