Let's go! I can't believe another Jersey Shore summer is already here. I hope you have a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend with family and friends. What are your plans? Are you heading to the beach? Maybe you are making your way into Asbury Park?

Throughout the week, you hear me on the 94.3 The Point morning show with Lou & Shannon. Also, I host an afternoon show on the brand new Cat Country 96.7 & 104.1. I am excited to say we are once again doing LIVE broadcasts from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio. From Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend we will be doing LIVE boardwalk shows on Friday & Saturday. I won't be with Lou & Shannon Friday mornings, instead, I will be LIVE from 3-7 pm on Cat Country 96.7 & 104.1. Come say hi every Friday!

For this article, I wanted to highlight 15 spots you will want to spend time at this weekend in Asbury Park. Highlighting local businesses, it's what we do best! See the 15 places I recommend below.

These are easily some of my favorite spots in Asbury Park. Not only did I want to showcase restaurants, but there are a few spots you can have a great time at. Johnny Macs, Asbury Lanes, and Silverball Arcade made the list, but who is #1?

Asbury Park has so many great things to offer, so make sure you EAT & SHOP local this weekend. Your list might be different, but for me, these are the 15 places I'll be spending time at this weekend.

15 Perfect Spots To Spend Time At This Weekend In Asbury Park