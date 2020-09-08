After years of vowing to nominate a more diverse array of movies and voices, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today a new initiative that will disqualify movies from eligibility for the Best Picture Oscar if they do not meet at least two of four different standards of representation and inclusion in terms of casting, concept, or crew.

The four standards are

STANDARD A: ON-SCREEN REPRESENTATION, THEMES AND NARRATIVES

STANDARD B: CREATIVE LEADERSHIP AND PROJECT TEAM

STANDARD C: INDUSTRY ACCESS AND OPPORTUNITIES

STANDARD D: AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT

Each standard can be met in a variety of ways. Onscreen representation, themes, and narratives might be met, for example by featuring an actor from an “underrepresented racial or ethnic group” in an important role, or by having “30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles” filled by actors from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups, or having a storyline or theme that involves one of those same groups.

In a statement on the announcement, Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said

The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them. The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality ... the Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality.

The rules go into effect with the 2024 movies, when any movie that wants to be nominated for Best Picture will need to hit two out of the four standards to be eligible.

You can read the full eligibility requirements right here: