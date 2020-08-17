Outdoor Movies Are Coming to Doylestown

The County Theater in Doylestown just announced that in conjunction with Doylestown Borough and The Moving Picture Cinema, outdoor movies will be shown William E. Neis Park on Limekiln Pike Road.

The Outdoor Summer Series, which will be "safe, outdoor, socially distanced movie screenings," are being underwritten by BLB&B Advisors Inc. in Montgomeryville, PA.

The first event will be this Saturday at 8:45pm and will feature the cult classic, The Goonies.

The Goonies, directed by Richard Donner, based on a story by Steven Spielberg was released in 1985. IMDB describes the film this way --- "A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure." The film is Rated PG.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 8:45pm, the Outdoor Summer Series will feature the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

According to the American Film Institue, The Wizard of Oz is the 10th greatest American film of all-time. Unfortunately, AFI's 6th greatest American film of all-time, Gone With the Wind, was also released in 1939 and according to oscar.com, that film earned the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and the County Theater notes that tickets are limited and are available online only. In addition, "Concessions can be pre-purchased and will be pre-packaged with the purchase of your ticket."

For more information, to purchase tickets, and to see a list of safety rules for the Outdoor Summer Series in Doylestown, click here.