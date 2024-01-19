There is nothing better than finding an amazing diner and just going in on a meal! Diners are the absolute best because no matter what you’re craving, you’ll be able to find just about anything you’re looking for at any given diner.

In our area, we are known for having some of the greatest diners in the country! There’s no way you can tell me that you will find a spot that has a diner that can compare to ours.

Pennsylvania is a huge state and even narrowing it down by counties doesn’t make it any easier. Bucks County is home to about 15-20 diners and they all are rated very well on Yelp.

If you ever are trying something new or are just planning to check anything out that you aren’t familiar with, Yelp is the absolute best tool you can use.

The website helps rank different places and businesses based on customer reviews and I have to say, it is such a great tool.

According to the website, the people of Yelp have officially named the best diner in all of Bucks County, PA and you can find it right in Doylestown!

This Is Bucks County’s Best Diner according to Yelp

If you’ve ever been in the Doylestown area, you just may have stopped by the top-rated diner in the county. Cross Keys Diner has been named THE number 1 restaurant in all of Bucks County and for good reason.

It currently has 253 reviews and 4 out of 5 stars.

It has an extensive menu full of diner classics as well as some curveballs too like their Eagles sandwich which is Two fried eggs, a sausage patty, pork roll, bacon, scallion, and sharp American cheese on a toasted Kaiser roll, served with hash browns. It doesn’t get much better than that!

