If you live in, or near Doylestown, here's some good news. There's a new Barnes & Noble and Whole Foods store coming to town.

Both retail giants are going to be opening next to each other in the Barn Plaza Shopping Center on Route 611, according to the Bucks County Herald

The construction is underway. The new stores will be taking over the space once occupied by the Marshalls HomeGoods store.

The signs hanging on the construction area don't reveal which stores are moving in, leaving many to wonder what's to come, I'm sure, so I figured I'd pass along the information.

Brixmor Property Group owns the shopping center. Click here to see a site plan for Barn Plaza.

There have been rumors for a while as to where the new Whole Foods was going to go. Some of the guesses included the old Giant store in the Target Plaza on Route 611 in Warrington, the former Stop and Shop on York Road in Warrington (where the Tesla dealership is now going), another old Giant store in Warwick, a current Giant in Warrington and a former Kmart in Warminster.

No exact date for the opening of the Barnes and Noble but it's expected to be finished sometime in fall 2024, according to the article.

Still no word on what will be going into the old Barn Cinema, which closed back in February, and the other vacancies.

A representative for Brixmoor said, "We're also expecting updates on the former movie theatre in the months ahead and looking forward to sharing that information with you. We are workiing with a dynamic group of national and regional retailers for the former Starbucks and Applebees sites and look forward to sharing retailer names once leases are finalized."

As soon as I find out that information, I'll pass it along.

