New Jersey Will Welcome New Wacky & Mind Bending Attraction Set To Open This Year

Get ready to have your mind blown, then flipped and then turned inside out.

We have a brand new, mind bending attraction coming to the American Dream Mega Mall which is already considered home to Nickelodeon Universe, the Dream Wheel, DreamWorks Water Park, Big Snow, Skudin Surf, Black Light Mini Golf and so much more.

This is on top of the countless retailers and dining attractions. Yea, there's a lot.

But there is about to be even more.

Here is how NJ.com starts off this attraction's description:

"Have you ever thought of doing yoga on the ceiling? Or asking a piano to tell you the future?"

Huh. I never would have thought about doing yoga on the ceiling until now but I bet you it is great for your core.

And a piano could tell me my future? Let me hear it!

All of this will become a reality at American Dream's upcoming Paradox Museum.

According to NJ.com, this 11,000 square-foot attraction will feature, "more than 70 exhibits, guests of all ages can view 'mind-twisting, eye-tricking' experiences. They'll learn everything about the science behind paradoxes and can take photos so spectacular that they seem to defy reality."

These exhibits were put together by an in-house research and development team who are experts on how to activate and challenge the human senses.

This will be an experience and entertainment all in one.

“We offer an experience that will open up new perspectives and touch the hearts and minds of those who wish to truly challenge their senses,” said Harris Douros, CEO of Paradox Museums. “With the scope of a venue like American Dream, we have a unique opportunity here to engage guests through interactive exhibits and moments of thrilling discovery.”

The only down side to this announcement is that we don't know exactly how long you will have to wait to do yoga on the ceiling.

All we know is that American Dream's Paradox Museum is, "set to open later this year." So the max wait time is about seven months, give or take.

While we wait for this museum to prepare, let's address a more time-pressing issue.

Have you gotten your beach badges for this upcoming Summer?

Let's take a look:

