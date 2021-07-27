Paris Hilton Not Pregnant Despite Reports

UPDATE (4:45 PM ET): False alarm!

Despite reports circulating online and in the tabloids, Paris Hilton is not pregnant.

The heiress addressed the rumors in no uncertain terms on her podcast Tuesday, saying, per Page Six, "The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” a reference to her upcoming Netflix cooking show.

Her sister Nicky also reportedly called the speculation "not true."

ORIGINAL STORY (12:42 PM ET): Paris Hilton's new BFF is... a baby!

That's right, the socialite is reportedly pregnant with her first child with fiancé Carter Reum.

Page Six exclusively reported the news on Tuesday (July 27), though a rep for Hilton refused to comment on the happy revelation.

The business maven and DJ got engaged to Reum, a venture capitalist, back in February, but Hilton had been open about her desire to start planning for a family long before that.

In January, she revealed on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that she had started undergoing IVF treatments. "He just my dream guy…[Carter’s] 100 percent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that," she said at the time. "So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life."

Hilton also revealed that she had started "doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it."

On top of being pregnant, Hilton is extra busy juggling multiple projects these days. Following the release of her hit YouTube documentary This Is Paris, her new Neflix cooking show—the aptly titled Cooking With Paris—is set to premiere on Netflix on Aug. 4.

Plus, in addition to planning her pending nuptials with Reum, the heiress has been filming a forthcoming 13-part docuseries that promises to give fans an inside look at her runway walk down the aisle, though it's unclear how her happy news will impact the glamorous nuptials.