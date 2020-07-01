Parx Casino Will Not Allow Indoor Smoking

We have all complained when walking out of a casino that we smell like cigarettes. Well that may not be the case anymore because starting tomorrow, July 2nd, at 9 am Parx Casino in Bensalem will temporarily suspend all indoor smoking.

In an email we received from Parx Casino it was stated that "after careful consideration and in order to support mask-wearing mandates at all Pennsylvania casinos, Parx Casino® has decided to temporarily suspend indoor smoking anywhere on the casino floor.”

We have noticed that many casino guests tend to enjoy a cigarette while gambling. Now, you can still enjoy a cigarette while at the casino, you'll just have to go to the designated area. In the email sent by Parx casino, it was also mentioned that casino guests don't have to exit the casino to smoke a cigarette. They will just have to walk to the smoking area that can be accessed through the Sportsbook or the Beer Garden.

One thing that I am sure we are all wondering is, what are the new Parx Casino hours. It has been mentioned that they are currently not open 24 hours 7 days a week like before. The current business hours for Parx casino are Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 3 am. Here is where it gets a little tricky. Fridays the casino opens at 9 am and it remains open until Monday at 3 am.

According to Parx Casino, the hours that the casino is closed is to perform some very deep cleaning.