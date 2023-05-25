Peddler’s Village has something awesome for you to check out! Peddler’s Village has a special opportunity for you to win a future overnight stay! Peddler’s Village is always putting on amazing events like their ‘Stories in Sand’ event which features a ton of ginormous sand sculptures that are taking over the area.

They have been doing that event for a few years now and let me tell you, the talent the artists have is unmatched! That event begins very soon on June 1 and now there’s another prize to be won from the Peddler’s Village family! For this year, as part of the summer-long sand sculpture event, you can win a fully funded stay in Peddler’s Village.

There will be 6 overnight packages awarded to guesses who go on the Peddler’s Village’s official website and enter to win.

‘When you book a summer stay at a Bucks County hotel, inn, or B&B, you can enter to win a future overnight stay at the Golden Plough Inn at Peddler’s Village, plus a $150 dinner gift card and breakfast for two at the Buttonwood Grill - a $450 value” states their official website.

Wow! This is a huge opportunity that you need to act on, quickly!

You must book a stay at a Bucks County Hotel, Inn, or B&B in June, July, or August of this year and then you can enter to win this amazing prize! If you’ve never had a chance to check out Peddler’s Village, this is your excuse to do it!

There are so many restaurants, shops, and events that happen all year round that is so worth getting the entire family or your friend group together to check out. You can find more details and info on their official site!

Must Visit U Pick Strawberry Farms in Central New Jersey Strawberry season in New Jersey is Mid-May through early June. There's nothing better than picking your own sweet stash from a local farm.