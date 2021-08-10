Peddler’s Village Scarecrow Festival Kicks Off in Early September

The 42nd annual Scarecrow Festival in Peddler's Village kicks off Monday, September 6th and runs through Sunday, October 30th, according to the Village's official website. Yay...I love it.

I know, summer's not over, there's still plenty of beach time left, but, it's time to start thinking about all the fall fun that's ahead, and Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA, has plenty of that.

Fall is one of my favorite seasons at Peddler's Village. If you've never been, the Scarecrow Festival is not to be missed....it's so much fun to wander around the Village, checking out all of the creative scarecrows.

If you're a joiner, you still have time to enter the competition. The categories are Traditional, Quite the Character, Thrills with Chills, Myth & Lore, Pink Out, Kids Only, and new for this year, Upcycled Crow. For a detailed description of each category, click here. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, September 1st.

The prizes are no joke.

The cash prizes for each category are as follows:

1st prize - $500

2nd prize - $250

3rd prize - $150

4th prize - $100

Two Honorable Mentions will be given out too - $50 each.

Wow...start thinking of your scarecrow creation.

For the Kids Only category, the prizes are:

1st place - 4 activity passes, 1 pizza pie, and, 4 refillable soft drinks.

2nd place - 4 activity passes, 4 slices of pizza, and, 500 prize tickets.

3rd place - 2 activity passes and 1,000 prize tickets.

This is cool. Out of all the entries, 1 will be selected as the Grand Prize Winner and be displayed in a special viewing area. That person will also win $350 and dinner for 4 at the Cock n' Bull...one of the best restaurants in the Village, although, they're all great.

If you're not entering, make sure to go out, have some fun, and vote for your favorites. Voting runs from September 6th through October 11th. You can vote on The Peddler's Village app or grab a voting ballot from any of the shops or restaurants, and drop it in one of the ballot boxes around the village...in Cock 'n Bull, Giggleberry Fair Indoor Family Fun Center, Buttonwood Grill, or the Village's Hospitality Center.

For more details, click here. See you there.

