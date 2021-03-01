Pennsylvania Eases Some COVID-19 Restrictions — Including Travel Advisory & Gathering Limits

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has just eased some of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

Effective today (March 1) those changes include:

Out-of-state travel restrictions are being lifted.

Outdoor events are now limited to a 20% maximum occupancy, no matter the venue size.

Indoor events are now limited to 15% maximum occupancy, no matter the venue size.

Pennsylvania officials are quick to caution, however, that today's updated orders are a "measured approach" to the COVID-19 crisis as concerns remain high about other variants of the virus.

“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” Gov. Wolf said. “The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place."

State officials remind residents of the Commonwealth that mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene are making a difference. They're reminding residents that those need to continue even as more and more people become fully vaccinated.

"We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so," Governor Wolf said in a statement on Monday.

Philadelphia has begun easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions as well. However, the city's health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, cautions the city will act on its own timeline instead of the state's timeline. Last week he said that the city will look at any revisions and make their own determination, 6ABC reports.

It is possible that fans could be in attendance at Citizens Bank Park when the Phillies' season starts next month, but no fans will be allowed in the Wells Fargo Center for Sixer and Flyers games.