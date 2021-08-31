Pennsylvania Will Require Masks for All K-12 Students
Pennsylvania will require that all k-12 students wear masks in schools and daycares. The measure will go into effect on September 7.
State officials had not issued such a mandate previously, but officials are now telling several media outlets that an announcement about masks will be made later today.
Governor Wolf will make the announcement at a press conference, which is shceduled for 2 pm this afternoon, reports say.
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.
Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.