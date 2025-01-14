If you're a regular at Starbucks in New Jersey, you should know about a major change the company just announced, USA Today is reporting.

If you stop in to grab a coffee, meet a friend, or even get some work done, it may cost you more.

Many of us have enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere at Starbucks, whether it was to take a break or simply use the restroom when there is no other restroom around.

Well, now things are changing at the popular coffee chain.

Starbucks is reversing its "open door policy"

Recently, Starbucks made a big announcement that they are reversing their “open-door” policy.

For years Starbucks stores, including those in New Jersey, allowed non-paying guests to use the restroom, sit down to meet with friends, or use the free Wi-Fi without purchasing anything.

That's no longer going to be the case.

You now have to buy something at Starbucks in order to stay in store

Under the new policy, which applies to all company-owned Starbucks stores across North America, you’ll need to buy something before you can settle in or use the restroom.

The new rule is to prioritize paying customers

This decision is part of Starbucks' effort to enhance the experience for paying customers, while also ensuring that the stores remain friendly and safe for everyone.

Along with this change, Starbucks is also rolling out a “Coffeehouse Code of Conduct.”

This set of guidelines is to encourage good behavior by banning smoking, drug use, panhandling, and any forms of harassment.

The goal is to keep the store spaces comfortable for both customers and employees.

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson explained that while the new rules may feel harsh or too strict, they are meant to make your Starbucks experience an even better one.

If you need to use the restroom or Wi-Fi before ordering, that's fine, but you need to order something pretty quickly if you plan to stay in the store for a while.

This move reverses a decision made back in 2018, after an incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks where the police were called on non-paying customers.

So, next time you stop by your local Starbucks in New Jersey, remember to have a bevvy, or some food, while you hang out.

To read more about this new policy, click here.

