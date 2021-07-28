Pfizer Says a Third Dose of Their Vaccine ‘Strongly’ Boosts Protection Against Delta Variant

A third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can strongly boost protection against the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The company shared new data highlighting the finding on Wednesday.

The data, which has not been peer reviewed or published yet, was published online Wednesday ahead of the company's earnings call.



The posting online says that antibody levels against the Delta variant in people ages 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose. It's even more significant in persons between the ages of 65 and 85, where their antibody levels may be 11-fold greater after a third dose.

Federal health officials have been discussing the possibility of a third booster shot with the manufacturer, but no final decisions have been reached.