Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 schedule features five primetime games

Eagles fans can start planning for the 2023 season.

The league released their full slate for the upcoming season and Philadelphia’s schedule is full of interesting matchups and dates with five scheduled primetime games for the second year in a row.

One game that stands out, has the Eagles playing on Christmas Day for the first time since 2017, when they face their NFC East rival, the New York Giants. The Eagles faced the giants three times last season, going 3-0, which included a divisional round win.

The team only has three 1 p.m. games on the schedule, with eight games set for after 4 p.m.

They will play back-to-back primetimes game early in the season with a Week 2 game at home on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, followed by a Week 3 Monday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They will have their bye week in Week 10, with Dallas in Week 9, followed by a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs as the Eagles will travel to Kansas City in Week 11 for Monday Night Football.

They will have another playoff rematch when they host San Francisco in Week 13.

The team will welcome former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and his Arizona Cardinals to Philadelphia with a New Years Eve game.

