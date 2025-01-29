There's a buzz in the area since the big Eagles win last Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles have advanced to the Super Bowl

When our beloved Birds beat the Washington Commanders it meant our hometown boys secured a trip to the big game. Woo hoo.

Super Bowl LVII - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference Getty Images loading...

You can feel the energy all around.

It seems like everywhere I go...the grocery store, CVS, Target...everyone is wearing their Eagles gear.

I took my daughter and a friend to buy some new Eagles gear last night at the local sporting goods store and of course an NFC Championship t-shirt.

Both stores we went to were packed with fans doing the same thing.

Philadelphia Eagles Autograph signing at Oxford Valley Mall

To get fans even more excited for the game on February 9th down in New Orleans, a sports store in Oxford Valley Mall has invited some of your favorite Eagles to sign autographs for fans before the trip south.

The signing will take place at Dynasty Sports.

Five Eagles players will be signing autographs

The store has announced that Eagles favorites Kenny Gainwell, Isiah Rodgers, Brandon Graham (shown below), Jalen Carter, and Darius Slay Jr. will be on hand to sign autographs.

The signing will be Saturday, February 1st

The meet and greet will take place on Saturday, February 1st. No time has been announced yet.

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

How can you be a part of this cool event?

You need to buy a ticket to get an autograph

You'll need to buy a ticket to get an autograph on an item you choose.

If you want to take a picture with any of the Birds, that will cost you more.

To check out the price range, click here.

Dynasty Sports has Eagles photos for sale as well as Super Bowl LIX helmets.

Go Birds, beat those Chiefs!

