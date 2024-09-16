Do you know that feeling when football season rolls around?

The air gets a little crisper, weekends are suddenly booked, and everyone loves to hang on their couch cheering on their favorite team.

It's that magical time of year when friendships are somewhat tested, but it's all in the fun of the game!

As a die-hard Eagles fan, my Sundays are all about The Birds.

I live for hanging on the couch with my friends eating some good snacks and cheering on the Eagles, but recently, I've found out in Pennsylvania I'm a minority on this!

Before I get to that, let's chat about some of Pennsylvania's most beloved sports teams. According to Pennstakes, these are the state's most beloved sports teams in order.

#5 - Philadelphia Flyers

#4 - Pittsburgh Pirates

#3 - Pittsburgh Penguins

The teams that are holding the first and second favorite sports teams spots may shock you completely.

Living in the NJ/Philadelphia area, I just always thought that The Eagles would be the state's most loved team. Apparently that is not the case.

Pennstakes gathered that according to online data based on Google Searches over a year, this is Pennsylvania's most popular sports team.

Pennsylvania's Most Beloved Sports Team Is The Pittsburgh Steelers

The most famous sports team in Pennsylvania is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Yep, you heard that right. Even though it stings a bit to say as an Eagles fan the Steelers have clinched the top spot in popularity.

So, while it might feel a tad wrong from where I'm sitting, credit where credit is due.

